Nicki Minaj's husband has pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in California.

According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Kenneth Petty plead guilty to the charge after previously pleading not guilty. The switch is speculated to be part of a plea deal with the assistant US attorney and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. Petty is also potentially facing a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross loss resulting from the offense.

In November 2019, authorities in Beverly Hills arrested Petty — a Level 2 sex offender in New York — during a traffic stop for failing to submit his sex offender status after moving to California. He was later indicted by a grand jury and arrested by US Marshals before being released on a $100,000 bond.

The charge is related to his 1995 conviction of first-degree attempted rape. He's already served four years for the crime. However, the victim, Jennifer Hough, is also now suing him for sexual assault and battery in connection to the case.

Additionally, Hough is suing Petty and Minaj for harassment, witness intimidation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit claims that Hough and her family have been called, visited and bribed by associates of Minaj who allegedly asked her to recant her accusation. Despite her refusal though, Hough says that Minaj has continued to maintain Petty's innocence and allegedly claimed that Hough rescinded the accusation.

Petty is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2022. His attorney has yet to comment.