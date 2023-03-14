Nicki Minaj is just like us, for real.

Yesterday, DAZED revealed their spring cover girl, Ice Spice, headlined “The People’s Princess.” Minaj immediately reposted the cover on Instagram Stories and Twitter, captioning both: “Gag. The People’s Princess. Catch it!!”

Spice kept cool with her reply despite being a self proclaimed Barb herself, thanking Minaj for the endorsement and endearingly referring to her as "da queen."

Additionally, the Bronx Native quoted “omg” to a tweet she posted two days ago, exclaiming that Minaj followed her Twitter.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap didn’t stop there, she also commented on Ice’s recent Instagram post "Bitches slow so I gih dem a pass. Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess... Let's go,” Minaj wrote in reference to the up-and-coming rapper’s track “Princess Diana.”

The interaction fuels speculation that the 23 year old has been signed to Minaj’s new label. As this went down yesterday, Spice’s Manager, James Rosemond Jr., posted a side by side picture of Minaj and Spice with the caption “Princess and the Queen! Young Money 2.0 loading…We going up this year [for real] we ain’t seen the top yet.” Nicki also liked tweets that praised the possible union, encouraging the rumor.