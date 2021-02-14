On Sunday, police said that rapper Nicki Minaj's father has died in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island.
The incident happened on Friday, when 64-year-old Robert Maraj was walking around in Mineola, Long Island. The Nassau County Police Department said in a statement that he "was struck by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the accident." Maraj was brought to the hospital and was in critical condition, and passed away on Saturday.
The police are currently still investigating the case.
Nicki Minaj hasn't confirmed the news, or made any public comments regarding her dad's death.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web