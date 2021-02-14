On Sunday, police said that rapper Nicki Minaj's father has died in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island.

The incident happened on Friday, when 64-year-old Robert Maraj was walking around in Mineola, Long Island. The Nassau County Police Department said in a statement that he "was struck by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the accident." Maraj was brought to the hospital and was in critical condition, and passed away on Saturday.