It's no secret that Nick Cannon is one of the country's more prolific fathers, having become a parent seven times over the past decade and an eighth child currently on the way. The man is so fertile that Magnum even gifted him a whole vending machine full of condoms in a playful attempt to help him pump the breaks. However, what may be the most promising sign yet that Cannon is ready to hang up the mantle is the news that he may be getting a vasectomy.

"I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children —and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find peace in my children and I find purpose, so I’m not out here looking,” Cannon explained to E! News. “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Cannon is the father of 10-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, son Golden Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell and another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The entertainer's seventh child Zen, who he shared with model Alyssa Scott, unfortunately passed away last year from brain cancer at just five months old. Cannon announced earlier this year that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy together as well.

Cannon went on to talk about the struggles of being spread so thin both work and parenting-wise, "Especially right now when they're younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, Moroccan and Monroe had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags."

Whether or not Cannon actually follows through on his plans to get snipped remains to be seen but it isn't the first time that Cannon has promised to curb his procreation potential. Following the birth of Zen, Cannon claimed he was going to "take a break from having kids" adding that his therapist had suggested he remain celibate but we all know that promise didn't last long. For Cannon's own sake and sanity we hope the vasectomy ends up turning out to be more than just a consultation.