Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child

Nick Cannon can now officially say that he's the proud papa of a dozen children.

On Thursday, model Alyssa Scott took to her Instagram to reveal that she'd given birth to a daughter on Wednesday, December 14. Named Halo Marie Cannon, the adorable baby means that the television personality is now the father to twelve kids and Scott is a mother of three. Halo is also the couple's second child together, following the tragic death of their son Zen Cannon, who passed away at 5-months-old from brain cancer in December 2021.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed," as Scott wrote in the caption of a moving video about the birth, prior to mentioning Zen, who she said is "in every breath I take."

"I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning," the model continued. "I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Scott then went on to recall the delivery, "the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl," as well as "the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."

"I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine," she continued before concluding, "My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

In the beginning of November, Scott revealed that she was pregnant with Halo in an Instagram post featuring a series of photos from her maternity shoot, in which she can be seen posing naked in a bathtub with Cannon.

"This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," as she wrote at the time.

While Halo is the latest addition to Cannon's ever-growing brood, he already shares three young children with Brittany Bell, a daughter with Bre Tiesi and twins with Abby De La Rosa, who also recently gave birth to their third child together. He also has another set of twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as a baby with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole, who recently made headlines for appearing to shade the Masked Singer host over "fake photo ops" with his other kids and their mothers.

