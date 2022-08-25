Nick Cannon and his brood are only continuing to grow.

On Wednesday, August 24, the 41-year-old television personality announced on Instagram that he's expecting his tenth child. And this time, it's with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares kids Powerful Queen and Golden with.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…,” Cannon wrote underneath a video of himself and Bell, who looks to be several months along, during a joy-filled maternity shoot. He also appeared to hint at the baby being a boy with the hashtag "#SonRISE" and "#Sunshine."

Not only that, but Cannon is still currently expecting his ninth child with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who's due in October. This latest birth announcement also comes right on the heels of partner Bre Tiesi giving birth to his eighth kid, Legendary Love Cannon, this past July. In terms of his other children, the Wild N' Out host shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as 13-month-old brothers Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa. Cannon also had a son with model Alyssa Scott named Zen, who tragically passed away from an aggressive form of brain cancer at five months last December.

"Every day I just wake up excited as a father," as Cannon told People in May. "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."

Check out Cannon's announcement post below.