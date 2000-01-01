monkey

You’re here!

You’ve made it to the PAPER to Burn Club: a club that, at this point, truly has no clear direction, except that we’re... getting into NFTs (!) and we’d like to get really, really rich off them (as it seems so many have done before us). Although we’re not entirely sure what NFTs are or how everything works, we can guarantee the shit to come will be cool and you’ll want to be part of it.

You’re probably wondering, What do I get if I buy one?

Clout! Exclusives! Drops! VIP Passes! Party Invites! Kim K’s Cell Number!
...Or maybe none of that. Only one way to find out.

OK, then how does the club work?

You buy our NFT

We take your crypto

Wait and see!

Tier list

Tier 1

BreakTheInternet

AUCTION

POP: 2

BID AT OPENSEA open external page opensea

NotUrAverageJoe

2ETH

POP: 10

LAUNCHES 10AM EST January 28th on Opensea

Tier 2

Goldfinger

1ETH

POP: 25

COMING SOON TO OPENSEA

Chromecast

0.5ETH

POP: 50

COMING SOON TO OPENSEA

Girlboss

0.25ETH

POP: ???

COMING SOON TO FTX

Tier 3

Bananarama

?? ETH

POP: ???

COMING SOON TO FTX

Opalence

?? ETH

POP: ???

COMING SOON TO FTX

CabinFever

?? ETH

POP: ???

COMING SOON TO FTX

Stoned

?? ETH

POP: ???

COMING SOON TO FTX

Redrum

?? ETH

POP: ???

COMING SOON TO FTX

So that’s that! Thanks for your money! Er, crypto? Don’t know, don’t care! Wish us luck!

