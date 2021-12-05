Art Basel made its big comeback this year in Miami and it's certainly been a monumental return. One of the more noticeable things about this year's festival is the surge in NFT unveilings.

In the past year alone, non-fungible tokens have become all the rage in the art scene, with even celebrities such as Halsey, Grimes, Paris Hilton, Shawn Mendes and others participating in the blockchain-linked digital art phenomenon. But one artist's NFT stands out from the rest.

Narine Arakelian exhibited her work called “Love, Hope, Live” at Art Miami, a modern and contemporary art fair which is one of the smaller satellite events participating in Miami Art Week. According to Page Six, Arakelian's first NFT work will be taking the "Live" part of her piece and turning it into an NFT. And she will include a contract that promises one of her eggs to the buyer.

Taking its title quite literally, the artist reportedly said that she expects the buyer — whom she hopes will be a couple — to use the egg to conceive a child. “My artworks are all my children and the fact this one will actually produce a child is wonderful,” she told the publication. “The art will always mean so much to the buyer because it brought them their child! It will always carry that special memory.”

She also emphasized that “the child will be a child once they are born, not a piece of art.”