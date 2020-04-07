Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

When? 6 PM EST Saturday, April 11 in the Elsewither Minecraft Server and for those who can't join in-game, it will also be streamed on Twitch.

Why Watch? From the minds that brought you Fire Fest, Coalchella and Mine Gala, the team behind Open Pit has been organizing virtual raves long before quarantine made them all the rage which means that they know a thing or two about throwing an online event. Going beyond just the traditional audio stream and chat room format, Open Pit's events have an immersive quality to them allowing people to move around their avatar through various environments and customize their experience in a way that makes the most out of the open-ended world of Minecraft. In addition to their scarily accurate 1:1 scale recreation of Elsewhere, Nether Meant will feature an art gallery, a parkour course and in-game merch. Attendees will also be able to buy VIP passes that will unlock exclusive areas, merch and access to a Discord server where they can chat with the artists and organizers.



