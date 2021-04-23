Netflix subscribers are not happy with the new Hype House reality TV show.

On Thursday, the streaming giant announced that it had officially picked up the series, which will ostensibly document the TikTok collective's drama-filled lives through juicy confessionals and glimpses into their day-to-day shenanigans.

It should be noted though that some of the most famous stars to come out of Hype House won't be featured, including former members Addison Rae and the D'Amelios. Even so, the show will still include big names like Lil Huddy and, strangely enough, even YouTuber Nikita Dragun.

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

But as a show explicitly meant to ensure "longevity for their careers," it didn't take long for people to start criticizing Netflix's decision to give the controversial stars an even bigger platform, especially given the backlash some members incurred for their past comments and handling of the pandemic.

"Why are you giving [these] irresponsible TikTokers a series? No one asked for this," as one person wrote, while another added, "Literally??? All of them don't care about the pandemic and half of them are racist or homophobic."

Why give ppl who don't care about the pandemic a platform — auriyanna🌌🔮 (@auri_love26) April 22, 2021

Literally??? All of them don’t care about the pandemic and half of them are racist or homophobic. — Bミ☆ (@wandasbarchie) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, others accused Netflix of canceling popular scripted series like The Society in favor of something "literally nobody wants to watch."

CANCELING THE SOCIETY FOR THIS SHIT????? — joãoミ☆ (@buteraplatt) April 22, 2021

you cancel so many good shows after just 1 season and instead give us a reality show trash like this? Literally nobody asked for this. — Ron Swanson (@thegoddamnJets_) April 23, 2021

And even more threatened to boycott the streamer and cancel their subscriptions over the show, with one critic explaining, "LOL STOP MAKING THESE USELESS HUMANS FAMOUS OH MY@GOOOODDDD NO ONE FUCKING CARES."

i've had enough pic.twitter.com/VY3oIJqtaj — soph ⧗ john walker anti (@fullmoonyelena) April 22, 2021

I love @Netflix but I actually will boycott and stop using it because of this shit LOL STOP MAKING THESE USELESS HUMANS FAMOUS OH MY@GOOOODDDD NO ONE FUCKING CARES https://t.co/rFOgrZpBD4 — juj (@yaaskweenn) April 23, 2021

im so happy i cancelled my netflix sub months ago — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐜 ⁀➷ (@theaIec) April 22, 2021

Obviously, Hype House isn't the only TikTok collective with a show as Sway House already is broadcasting its own Instagram series and the D'Amelios have a big Hulu show on the way.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but in the meantime see what else some people are saying about Netflix's latest endeavor below.

netflix is so trash i’m honestly about to cancel my membership — moderna mami (@SAILORCHlBlMOON) April 23, 2021

Netflix making a show about some tiktokers... im about to cancel my subscription — kim🥚 (@kimberlyy_mata) April 23, 2021

i have decided to cancel my netflix account https://t.co/lYe0ZytZW5 — olls ¨̮ 𓅭 (@quakmeista) April 23, 2021