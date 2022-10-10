A Negroni Sbagliato (with Prosecco in it) is the internet’s new favorite drink, all thanks to House of Dragons star Emma D'Arcy’s distinct delivery of their cocktail order.

In a promotional “Get to Know Me” video with co-star Olivia Cooke, the actor shared that their drink of choice is a "Negroni Sbagliato," before coyly adding, "With Prosecco in it." Cooke quickly responded, "Stunning,” and fans online couldn’t agree more.

The five-minute video, posted on HBO’s YouTube channel, covered their first impressions of one another, their favorite moments from shooting and more. But, for TikTok, D'Arcy’s seductive drink order was a clear standout, as HBO Max’s 10-second clip amassed millions of views.

From the way D'Arcy leans in, smiles and playfully describes the classy cocktail to their voice alone, people went wild, stitching all their reactions on the app. Ever since, any casual scroll on an FYP reflects the true grip D'Arcy has on the queer community.

With thousands of videos under the sound, the clip has clearly found its niche and is making its way across the internet. Now, much like the Girl in Red litmus test from 2020, if someone is sipping on D'Arcy’s twist on the classic cocktail, it seems safe to take it as a signal.



Bartenders should start preparing for the rise of the Negroni Sbagliato.