Remember when Jojo Siwa opened up about Full House star Candace Cameron Bure being the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met? Well, Bure has dug the hole deeper for herself after making her stance on the LGBTQ+ community clear.

As the Chief Creative Officer for American cable television network Great American Family, Bure asserted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that they will keep "traditional marriage at the core" of their content. Likewise, former Hallmark CEO and current president of GAF, Bill Abbott, said, "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here,'" implying that featuring LGBTQ+ characters and romances are entertainment trends.

Neal Bledsoe, known for his roles in Shameless, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and more, is one of the latest people taking a stand against Bure's beliefs. He currently stars opposite Danica McKellar in GAF's latest Christmas film, Christmas at the Drive-In. Despite this, he will not be promoting the film and has exited the company.

In a statement made to Variety, Bledsoe refused to mention Bure by name but said that his words were directed toward "someone in an executive position speaking about deliberate exclusion on behalf of an entire network."

He further goes on to say: "I cannot take comfort from, nor will I give refuge to, those who excuse exclusion and promote division in any way, shape, or form. Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and these are mine: the recent comments made by leadership at Great American Family are hurtful, wrong, and reflect an ideology that prioritizes judgment over love. I was raised as a Christian, and believe in the essential message of love and forgiveness. That said, I could never forgive myself for continuing my relationship with a network that actively chooses to exclude the LGBTQIA+ community.

Many people have also come out to speak up against Bure, most notably Siwa.

"Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa said on Instagram. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Speculation that Bure's friends were also fed up began to swirl. Notably, former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin, noted LGBTQ+ ally, showed support to Siwa. While Sweetin still follows Bure on Instagram, Bure has unfollowed her former TV sister.