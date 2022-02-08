Just in case you weren't aware, or don't have a Peacock subscription, the Winter Olympics are actually going on right now and even though we are just four days in, the competition is already heating up.
After having a less-than-stellar showing in PyeongChang four years ago, American figure skater Nathan Chen's redemption arc is off to a strong start having just received the highest-ever score in the men's short program. Shattering the previous world record, Chen scored 113.97 points for his program giving him a five-point lead heading into Thursday's long program.
Incredible! 113.97 \n\nNathan Chen sets a new world record in the men\u2019s #FigureSkating short program at #Beijing2022\n\n#StrongerTogether | @TeamUSA | @USFigureSkating | @nathanwchenpic.twitter.com/H15biKaAhf— Olympics (@Olympics) 1644299356
One of the most dominant figure skaters competing in the sport today, having gone undefeated in 10 consecutive individual championships since 2018, Chen's record-setting performance comes as a poetic victory after placing 17th in the same event in PyeongChang. Chen would go on to pull himself up to fifth place with a strong long program and, later, a record-setting free skate but it unfortunately ended up not being enough to shake his disastrous start.
Pulling off multiple quadruple jumps and executing a virtually flawless routine, Chen was clearly excited to have finally overcoming the ghosts of his past, finishing his routine with a celebratory fist pump. In a reversal of fortune, Chen's biggest competition and other heavy medal favorite, two-time gold winner Yuzuru Hanyu, is currently trailing in eighth after scoring a 95.15 for an error-filled short program.
“I feel elated,” Chen told NBC. “Last Olympics, both programs didn’t go the way that I wanted. To finally get an opportunity to skate the program to the way that I wanted, it feels really great. Means a lot.”
Photo via Getty/ David Ramos
