Viral TikTok star Nathan Apodaca is officially engaged to his girlfriend Estela Chavez.

Last month, the Idaho-based skateboarder skyrocketed to fame with a bliss-filled clip of himself vibing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" and drinking cranberry juice. But as someone who's given us such feel-good content, it's also been incredible to see him continue to live his best life — and now, he gets to share it all with someone special.

In a heartwarming update, TMZ reported that Apodaca proposed to Chavez this past Saturday in Las Vegas. The couple — who met at the potato factory where he works — have been dating for a little over a year.

According to the outlet, they're currently planning on getting married next month ahead of the holidays. And if that isn't a happily ever after worthy of the People's King, then we don't know what is.

Congratulations to the happy couple!