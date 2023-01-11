Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is pregnant.

The tennis star broke the news that she's expecting her first child via Instagram, sharing "a little life update for 2023" alongside a photo of a sonogram and statements in both English and Japanese. Though Osaka didn't confirm the identity of the baby daddy in her post, it's suspected that the father is Osaka's long-time boyfriend and rapper Cordae, who she's been dating since 2019.

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," Osaka wrote in her caption. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

The announcement comes just a few days after Osaka withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open, triggering a wave of speculation as to why she'd done so. Having been fairly candid about her struggles with depression and social anxiety, Osaka previously pulled out of the French Open in 2021 citing mental health concerns. In her post, Osaka seemed to confirm that she won't be competing for the remainder of the 2023 season but "can’t wait to get back on the court" and looks forward to making a return to the Australian Open in 2024.

As one final piece of wisdom, Osaka noted, "I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually."

Congratulations, Naomi!