The doctor is in. Doctor Naomi Campbell, that is. Yesterday, the modeling legend earned an honorary PhD for her services to the fashion industry from the University for the Creative Arts in the UK.

To say that Campbell — scouted at age 15, now 52 years old — has left a lasting mark on the global fashion industry is an understatement. From her dedication to activism and charity work to a slew of firsts — she was the first Black model to appear on the cover of TIME, French Vogue and Russian Vogue — the London-born supermodel has a seriously long list of accomplishments that have earned her household name status, and now an honorary degree to show for it.

Besides congratulations from Sean "Diddy" Combs and a short behind-the-scenes video, the supermodel hasn’t posted much about the accomplishment — humble queen — but videos from the ceremony, like one shared by Perfect, show Campbell accepting the doctorate and giving an emotional speech.

“I’m honored to be here today,” Campbell said, brushing tears from her eyes. “I’m just thinking, yesterday I was on the runway doing Balenciaga.”

The icon went right from walking the runway in Paris — alongside Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman, no less — to walking across the graduation stage in a span of two days.

Naturally, she also treated the UCA stage like a runway. While emotions ran high, so did the supermodel’s pants. She wore a tan Burberry jumpsuit resembling pants so high-waisted they hit her chest — paired with a cap and gown, of course.