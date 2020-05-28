Pat McGrath Labs has announced its first ever global face — none other than the iconic Naomi Campbell.

Campbell made her Pat McGrath Labs debut in a short film called "DIVINE ROSE" directed by McGrath herself, which teases the new Divine Rose Collection. The renowned model is shown being crowned, surrounded by roses while an angelic choir performs in the background.

The two boundary-breaking fashion industry legends have been close friends and collaborators for over 25 years, after meeting on the set of a photoshoot in 1994. Suffice it to say, this is perhaps the most organic beauty match-up to date.

"I am so honored to not only be working with a legend who has changed the face of beauty forever, but to be working with a friend and a sister who I love and adore," McGrath said, in an interview with Vogue.

Part of Campbell's role as the face of Pat McGrath Labs will include starring in campaigns throughout the year as well as the new virtual series, Pat McGrath Labs Masterchat. McGrath was so thrilled about Campbell's new position, she even called her the "ultimate McGrath Muse." Though this isn't their first collaboration, this is certainly their biggest one to date.

"I believe in her as a friend and as chosen family, but I also want to see her do well for the industry overall," Campbell said to Vogue. "I want to see a person of color at the top." The Divine Rose Collection goes on sale May 29 and its palette features holographic eye and lip pigments as well as rose-colored mattes.