Bottega Veneta has unveiled the latest iteration of its online quarterly publication, Issue 2. The immersive publication explores storytelling through fashion, graphic design and collaboration. Since departing social media for good, Creative Director Daniel Lee has become notorious for creating viral moments with virtually no fanfare or explanation. This time, Lee enlisted the help of Ning Zetao, Travis Scott, Naomi Campbell and other renowned creatives for the brand's latest issue.

Though the issue featured a series of provocative and interesting images, a clear standout was supermodel (and new mom) Naomi Campbell's stunning photo series. Shot by Campbell's longtime collaborator David LaChapelle, the desertscape series was a welcomed addition to the quirky and bright-colored digital publication. Whether it be wearing a gold sequined cowl-neck dress while twirling a ribbon, modeling a slime-green feathered jumpsuit, or twirling a hoola hoop in the infamous green fringe heels, the series was a high-fashion take on the beloved carnival and acrobatic performance.

Campbell was flanked on either side by flexible acrobats, creating an abstract moment that combined fashion, athletic and imagery know-how. LaChapelle's photo series was classic Bottega Veneta, highlighting both emerging and established creatives while crafting a fashion image that was equal parts stylish and mystifying.

The release of Issue 2 arrives fresh off the brand's Pre-Fall 2021 (Wardrobe 02) collection, a delectable melange of signature house codes and new signatures like color-blocked outerwear and tailoring expertise. The collection's feathered gowns, beaded trousers and quirky footwear were a perfect fit for the new issue that explored various methods of storytelling and image-making.

See more at ISSUEDBYBOTTEGA.COM.