Since 2015, the Berlin-based label Namilia has stayed true to its rebellious, sex-positive ethos, working with everyone from pop culture icons like Paris Hilton to porn stars like Asa Akira.

The brand's latest endeavor follows right on the heels of the current fashion-gaming craze, partnering with Criterion Games and Electronic Arts for its popular Need for Speed racing game. Namilia is creating a bespoke collection showcasing six in-game items, ranging from coats to corsets to mesh-paneled trousers.

"Racing style has always been at the core of the Namilia brand identity," says designer and founder Nan Li. "As one of the legendary racing games, Need For Speed has been extremely influential in keeping racing aesthetics modern and cutting-edge. We love to see our designs in a digital, usable format, as virtual reality and 3D animation are guiding the future of fashion."

In addition to the digital collection, Namilia is releasing an IRL range with Need for Speed, which will feature all of the pieces from the game plus newer styles. Namilia and EA Games will celebrate the launch with a release party on January 20 in Berlin.

"As a customer not only can you feel strong dressing your character in the game in Namilia but you can also bring that same confidence to your physical life and be the most powerful person of your imagination," adds Li. The physical collection will be available in January 2023.