Carrying on in the great tradition of Canadian crooners, Montreal native Myles Lloyd is the hot new R&B talent that's been rapidly turning heads and he's not afraid to bare his soul in the process.

Fresh off the release of his latest full length effort, Forever, Yours, Lloyd is back with the official music video for album closer, "Down Under."

Described as "a psychedelic trip of the pain down under the streets of Montreal," the track sees Lloyd getting in his feels as he wanders through the Canadian countryside and cruises through his hometown. Featuring buttery smooth vocals over a trap beat, Lloyd sticks to his earnest lyricism as he mulls over his discomfort.

A nod to Michael Jackson's 1975 album, Forever, Michael, Lloyd's latest shows the artist looking back on the past, contemplating regrets and ruminating on what he could have done differently.

"How realistic is it to leave everything in the past and never think about it again," Lloyd says. "To never wonder how life would be with a do over. So many scenarios and thoughts can play in your head and it’s normal.” Letting the ghosts of past linger on his mind, Lloyd explores familiar R&B fodder such as love, desire and sex on the moody eight-track release.

Looking to push people out of their comfort zones, Lloyd takes a more experimental approach on Forever, Yours. "I want to give everyone a different experience to my music than they are used to," he says.

Check out the PAPER premiere of the official music video for "Down Under" and stream Forever, Yours, below.

Forever, Yours