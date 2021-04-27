Fresh from the feel-good high of last month's "Free Ride," Mykki Blanco is back with their latest single, Love Me," off their upcoming mini album, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep. Set to feature artists like Blood Orange, Big Freedia, Kari Faux, Hudson Mohawke and more, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016's Mykki is set to hit streaming services June 18th via Transgressive Records.

With contributions from Jamila Woods and the artist's literal brother, Jay Cue, as well as production by Physical Therapy and FaltyDL, "Love Me" sees Blanco slow things down to show off a more sensual, tender side. Cozy and inviting, "Love Me" luxuriates with a haze of shimmering synths and laidback beats that make space for each vocalist's own moment — albeit with a last minute four-on-the-floor shakeup to ensure the blood is still pumping.

"'Love Me' is essentially about so many forms of love, patience, trust, time," Blanco says. "It is about the potion that is created when you sift through the ingredients that create 'love,' the alchemy we as human beings take part in to convey these feelings deep inside of us."

Blanco goes on to praise the track's featured artists, liking Woods to musical greats such as Janis Ian and Joni Mitchell. "I was completely drawn into Jamila's leaning towards crafting songs with strong lyricism, poetry and themes exploring self-love, intimacy, Black pride, power and vulnerability."

The artist also recounts fond memories of working with their family on the track. "That day working with my brother impressed me so much because it was like seeing my own creativity, our family bond, his intense creative force just all coming together, and it was extremely emotional for me and it really cemented for me what 'Love Me' is about."

For the song's producer, Daniel Fischer AKA Physical Therapy, working with Blanco on "Love Me" was a full circle moment. "Mykki and I were roommates in Chicago in 2006 and best friends since," Fischer says. "They literally spotted me on the sidewalk one day, decided we should be friends and my life hasn't been the same since. I followed them to NYC in 2008, where they introduced me to club music and we eventually started a band together. Ever since that band ended we have been trying to collaborate on a Mykki Blanco track. 'Love Me' really is the culmination of so much history for us."

Listen to Mykki Blanco's "Love Me," featuring Jamila Woods and Jay Cue, below, ahead off their upcoming mini album, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep.