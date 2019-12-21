The My Chemical Romance Reunion Tour Has Begun

Calling all emo kids! The My Chemical Romance reunion tour has officially begun.

"In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen," the band's official account tweeted on the eve of their show at the Shrine Expo in Los Angeles. "A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we're ready to show you what we've learned. See you soon."

The hundreds of fans who attended were living their best life, and in full-on emo gear, mimicking lead vocalist Gerard Way's early 2000's look.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

This was the group's first show in seven years, and they definitely did not disappoint fans. They performed hits like "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "Teenagers," and ""Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)." And, of course, they had to give an encore ending with "Welcome to the Black Parade."

Sadly, the concert in L.A. seems to be the band's only U.S. leg of the tour. My Chemical Romance will be holding five more concerts in Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, Western Springs in New Zealand, and Osaka and Tokyo in Japan in March next year.