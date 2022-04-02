Former My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has some new ideas for merch.

In honor of Trans Day of Visibility, the musician took to Twitter to announce his plan to start selling binders, which are used by many trans men and gender nonconforming people to flatten their chests.

"Heylo frendz," he began his note. "So over the years i have been asked by a bunch of different people to make certain types of merch. People ask for certain colors, styles etc. And rarely do i take requests on these types of things because i tend to just make the type of shit i dig."

However, Iero said that "quite a few" fans have been requesting binders over the years. And while it's the one request he actually "would like to fulfill," he was also honest about his lack of knowledge surrounding their production and/or what makes for a good binder.

"So please educate me on what you want. Tweet me pics or manufacturer names and style numbers of the binder garments you prefer," he said. "Tell me your likes or dislikes about them if you want and I'll see what's available out there to make some of you smile a little more. I'll keep an eye out."

Needless to say, the online response was overwhelmingly positive, with many fans thanking him for being one of the only musicians to take this kind of initiative.

"You don’t know how much this means to us," as one person wrote, before suggesting he use the brand gc2b, seeing as how it's the most "recognized brand admist [sic] the trans community."

They added, "It’s a personal favorite highly would recommend trying to get in touch with them!" And even better? That same user also came up with some potential designs for Iero's binders, which were widely shared within the replies.

frank this is absolutely fucking insane, thank you so much. you don’t know how much this means to us <3



gc2b is the most I think recognized brand admist the trans community, and it’s a personal favorite

highly would recommend trying to get in touch with them! — gio/trick 击 ☆🦇 (@cultsal) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, some responded with different ideas that didn't involve sizes, styles or colors, including hiring trans men to consult on the project and donating the proceeds to trans community and charity groups.

Iero has yet to respond to the influx of feedback but, in the meantime, you can read his entire note below.

Hi, sorry for the screen shot but i needed more characters. Please read and let me know. xofrnk pic.twitter.com/lSjDY0X2ng — frnkiero: Party (goth) Dad (@FrankIero) March 31, 2022