Munroe Bergdorf has taken L'Oreal to task for their selective and hypocritical support of Black Lives Matter.

Amid continued protests against systemic racism in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, the company posted a statement to their Instagram in which they said, "L'Oréal Paris stands in solidarity with the Black community, and against injustice of any kind."

"We are making a commitment to the @naacp to support progress in the fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter," L'Oreal wrote on Monday — though their statement quickly incurred criticism given their past treatment of Bergdorf.

Back in 2017, L'Oreal chose the model to be one of the faces of its new diversity initiative. However, they cut ties with her after her Facebook posts condemning white supremacy and systemic racism following the Charlottesville attacks made her the subject of intense online harassment — despite the fact that Bergdorf rightfully wrote about how white people benefit from overt and internalized racism.

Now, in the wake of L'Oreal's latest post, Bergdorf has called out the brand for their refusal to support her when it mattered in 2017, lambasting the fact that "RACIST AF brands saw a window of PR opportunity to jump on the bandwagon."

"You dropped me from a campaign in 2017 and threw me to the wolves for speaking out about racism and white supremacy," Bergdorf wrote. "You do NOT get to do this. This is NOT okay, not even in the slightest."

She then went on to ask where her support was when she spoke out, before writing, "Fuck you. Fuck your 'solidarity.'"

"Where was my apology? I'm disgusted and writing this in floods of tears and shaking," she continued. "This is gaslighting."

Read Bergdorf's entire post, below.