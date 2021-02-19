Muni Long, formerly known as hitmaker Priscilla Renea, is gaining some serious momentum. Fresh off the release of last year's "Build a Bae" with Yung Bleu, the rising R&B musician returns today with another fiery collab: "Thot Thoughts," alongside rapper Sukihana, is the newest single off Long's forthcoming spring EP.

Much like her play on words with "Build a Bae," Long's "Thot Thoughts" is clever and undeniable. The two talk about desire for a secret lover 'cause "that side dick it hit different" and, on the chorus," narrate a night when Long's man is gone and she's having second thoughts (with "panties off," of course). "So help me take my mind off/ These thot thoughts," she sings.

In the "Thot Thoughts" music video (styled by Joe Exclusive), Long and Sukihana are soaked in a sexy red light and dance on stripper poles. "The video for 'Thot Thoughts' was a chance for me to explore being more open about the sensual side of myself," Long tells PAPER. "I love that I got to express such a historically taboo subject in a fun and casual way lyrically, melodically and visually."

Long says "working with Suki was a breeze," adding that "she's so cute and bubbly. Even more fun that she was comfortable to be filming out in the Florida Everglades as we are both Florida girls. She was always my first choice to feature on 'Thot Thoughts' and she gave an absolutely perfect performance."

Prior to this new project and moniker, Long co-wrote a ton of major pop songs, from Rihanna's "California King Bed" to Pitbull and Kesha's "Timber" and Fifth Harmony's "Worth It." As Renea, she released in 2009 a solo debut album, Jukebox, before focusing more on songwriting and, now, reentering the spotlight with fashion direction from celebrity stylist Jason Rembert.

Watch the PAPER premiere of Muni Long's "Thot Thoughts" video with Sukihana and stream it, below.