Mugler Is Finally Returning to the Runway After Three Years

After three years, Mugler will show on a runway again in front of a live audience, the brand announced this morning.

"The new concept will be staged as an immersive experience across all channels," Mugler said in a statement. Its last live show took place in February of 2020 just before the pandemic hit.

Since then, Mugler under creative director Casey Cadwallader has been experimenting with a variety of mixed media and video formats. Even without showing live, Mugler has been generating plenty of buzz for its innovative films, including shows featuring Hunter Schafer, Dominique Jackson and Lourdes Leon.

The upcoming Mugler show for Fall 2023 (which will be made immediately available at fashion.mugler.com) is scheduled for 8pm CET on January 26, which falls on the last days of the Paris Haute Couture shows (just after Robert Wun's show ay 6pm).

While Mugler has been on a Fashion Week runway hiatus, its presence has hardly left the cultural zeitgeist, with Thierry Mugler's traveling exhibition a must-see for fashion lovers and celebrities continuing to wear the brand's signature catsuits.

“It’s not a classical return to the runway,” Mugler's managing director of fashion Pascal Conte-Jodra told WWD. “We learned how to entertain, we learned how to surprise, we learned how to get attention and to please our audience.…You can trust Casey to cook up something unexpected.…At Mugler, we take risks.”