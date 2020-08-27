Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? MoMA PS1 is reviving their long-standing summer party series, Warm Up, to close out the summer with one last big bash. Boasting a lineup that draws on a wide cross-section of New York's vibrant underground music community, the stream will feature sets from Eartheater, Papi Juice, AceMoMA, J.I., Sie7etr3, Stonie Blue, St. James Joy, Sazón Department, KeiyaA, Barbie Bertisch, Analog Soul and Disco Tehran.

When? The stream will be broadcast via Boiler Room from 12 PM - 8 PM EDT on September 5th, as well as several outdoor venues across Brooklyn and Queens.

Why Watch? A staple of New York's summer party calendar, the long running Warm Up series' absence this year due to the pandemic has been sorely missed. A perennial barometer for the coolest and most exciting acts on the rise with past past lineups having featured Cardi B at the height of "Bodak Yellow" summer, a pre-Cuz I Love You Lizzo, a surprise Skrillex alongside sets from artists like SOPHIE, Jacques Greene, DISCWOMAN and Amnesia Scanner to name a few.