Mj Rodriguez just made history — once again.

On Sunday, the star won a Golden Globe for "Best Actress in a TV Drama" thanks to her performance in FX's Pose as housemother Blanca, making her the first openly trans actor to take home a Globe in the award show's history. This is also the first Golden Globe for Pose since its premiere in 2018.

Despite the ceremony only being a small, untelevised event due to an A-list boycott and COVID-19 safety measures, Rodriguez still gave an informal acceptance speech via IG Live, during which she dedicated her award to the "LGBTQAI+, Black, Latina, Asian [communities and] the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow."

"This is not just for me, this is for y'all," she said. "This is the door that opens for y'all.”

Additionally, the actress went on to reiterate this sentiment in an Instagram post featuring a caption about her win showing "many more young talented individuals" that "it is more than possible."

"They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS," Rodriguez continued. "To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!"

Granted, this isn't the first time Rodriguez has been recognized for her work on the show, as she was also the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting category last year. And even though she ultimately lost to Olivia Colman, she still told EW that the honor meant the world to her.

“For a long time, I didn’t feel like I was deserving of these things," Rodriguez told the publication. "There’s so much stacked against us when we identify as trans. I had all these insecurities."

She added, "It feels like I have finally stepped into a place where people can understand me as a human being.”

See Rodriguez's reactions to her Golden Globes win below.

