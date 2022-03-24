At Miu Miu's most recent fashion show in Paris, you couldn't turn a corner without seeing some skinny influencer It-girl dressed in the brand's viral belted khaki miniskirts that have been dominating the fashion and magazine landscape this year.

So you can imagine my surprise when photos from Miu Miu's star-studded event Wednesday night were released and — gasp! — the ubiquitous schoolgirl miniskirts were nowhere to be seen.

Instead, VIPs like Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow, Hailey Benton Gates, Ella Hunt and Kiernan Shipka wore tea-length pleated circle skirts or long pencil skirts for the occasion. (Yes, Miu Miu made other looks besides the micro-mini skirt sets, despite what social media would have you believe.)

British actress Lashana Lynch donned a lovely black embellished number while Daisy Edgar Jones wore a delicate peach-colored floral dress, both from that same Spring 2022 collection that haven't gotten nearly the same amount of exposure as the minis.

Hunter Schafer

There were very few exceptions, like Devon Lee Carlson, who wore one of the mini skirts in black leather, though that look hasn't been as hyped as the khaki and gray versions. We're also told that Lotta Volkova, the superstar stylist who's been styling Miu Miu's runway shows, also had on a small pleated skirt, but, according to the look she posted on Instagram Stories, wasn't the infamous micro one either.

Anyway, the event in question was for the latest chapter of Miu Miu's "Women's Tales" film series, which every few months invites a female director to create a film around themes of femininity and vanity, and a screening party is typically thrown in a different place (this time it was Los Angeles).

The fact that the absence of the miniskirts was so glaring goes to show just how much of an impact one single fashion item has had this year (it's already on a display at a major museum fashion exhibit).

Of course, it could just be that the skirts have been out on loan this week for magazine shoots, hence its omission last night. (PAPER reached out to Miu Miu for confirmation.) Whatever the reason, I'm sure many will agree it was nice to see a wider array of Miu Miu styles represented.