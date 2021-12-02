It's been 15 years since we got a full album from Missy Elliot, but it looks like the long wait may soon be over. Better yet, rumor has it, the upcoming release will be a joint effort with producer and long-time collaborator Timbaland.

Both artists seemed to hint on Twitter and Instagram that a new project is on the way with Missy sharing a snippet of her 1997 single off her debut album "Bite Our Style (Interlude)" and Timbaland just outright asking "Who ready for that @MissyElliott Timbo album??????"

Apart from both artists teasing the potential project, there hasn't been any official word or confirmation, but considering that the two have collaborated several times over the past couple of decades — a joint album isn't entirely out of the question (let's just hope it doesn't end up being a holiday album or something like that).

Even though it's been a hot minute since we last heard a full length offering from Missy Elliott, she has had a steady stream of singles and features in the interim, including 2019's Iconology EP. Just last month, the rapper was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her illustrious music career. “I kind of give this to my female MCs in hip hop, to my sisters in hip hop," Missy said at the award ceremony. "I wanna say I love each and every one of y’all. The ones that are popping now, the ones that are about to be popping.”