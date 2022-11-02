Strap in for another sickeningly sweet love story for the ages, this time between two pageant queens.

Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, met at the Miss Grand International competition while representing their respective countries. Sparks flew between the two. While the pair posted pictures together, they did not make their relationship public until they decided to tie the knot.

"One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship, walking this process with you was a special and real one," wrote Valentín on Instagram alongside a beautiful video compilation of the pair's travels and eventual engagement.

The final part of the video shows the two locking lips in front of a courthouse in Puerto Rico, signaling a new chapter. Decked out in coordinating white ensembles, the pair finally pulled back the curtain and announced their marriage over the weekend. I'm not crying, you are.

Same-sex marriage was legalized in Puerto Rico in 2015. After the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that guarantees same-sex couples' right to marry, the island implemented it shortly after. In Venezuela, same-sex relationships are still not recognized by the government. A bill seeking to change that was introduced to the government earlier this year.

The beautiful union was met with a lot of excited comments, including a congratulations from Arena Akuaba, the first Black woman to win the Miss Grand International crown, Alyssa Hunter from RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 and many of their fellow pageant competitors.

PAPER wishes the happy couple nothing but the best! Hopefully it will be our turn soon.