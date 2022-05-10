Who would have thought that out of all the highly anticipated releases we've been looking forward to this year, we would find ourselves kind of excited to hear the soundtrack of the latest Minions franchise installment?

And while the notion of St. Vincent putting her spin on Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown" or Caroline Polachek's rendition of Nacy Sinatra's "Bang Bang" sounds tantalizing enough to have sufficiently piqued our interest, its Tame Impala and the Supremes singer's original track "Turn Up the Sunshine" that has the most potential. Originally rumored to be a part of Diana Ross's first album in 15 years, 2021's Thank You, the highly anticipated track has a pretty good chance of heating up the summer charts given that this is the same series that also gave us Pharrell's mega hit "Happy."

Executive produced by Jack Antonoff (because of course it is), the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack is set to arrive the same day it hits theaters, July 1. Check out the full tracklist for the album below.

Minions: The Rise of Gru: 01 Diana Ross [ft. Tame Impala] - Turn Up The Sunshine

02 Brittany Howard [ft. Verdine White] - Shining Star (Earth, Wind & Fire)

03 St. Vincent - Funkytown (Lipps Inc.)

04 BROCKHAMPTON - Hollywood Swinging (Kool & The Gang)

05 Kali Uchis - Desafinado (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto)

06 Caroline Polachek - Bang Bang (Nancy Sinatra)

07 Thundercat - Fly Like an Eagle (Steve Miller Band)

08 Phoebe Bridgers - Goodbye To Love (The Carpenters)

09 Bleachers - Instant Karma! (John Lennon)

10 Weyes Blood - You’re No Good (Linda Ronstadt)

11 Gary Clark Jr. - Vehicle (The Ides of March)

12 H.E.R. - Dance to the Music (Sly and The Family Stone)

13 Tierra Whack - Black Magic Woman (Santana)

14 Verdine White - Cool

15 Jackson Wang - Born To Be Alive (Patrick Hernandez)

16 The Minions - Cecilia (Simon & Garfunkel)

17 G.E.M. - Bang Bang (Nancy Sinatra)

18 RZA - Kung Fu Suite

19 Heitor Pereira - Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite