Millie Bobby Brown has been in the public eye for quite some time. The actress landed her breakout role at just 12 years old when she was cast as Eleven in Netflix's instant hit Stranger Things. Over half a decade later, now 18, Brown is reflecting on what it was like to grow up in front of the cameras — which, she says, included a fair amount of uncomfortable, premature sexualization.

Speaking on The Guilty Feminist podcast, Brown spoke frankly about entering young adulthood in Hollywood. “I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” she said. “Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to [know] yourself while doing that. The only difference is obviously I’m doing that in the public eye.”

Related | Millie Bobby Brown Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Beau

“It can be really overwhelming,” she said, continuing on about how fans and media alike have dealt with her coming-of-age, so to speak. More specifically, the "gross" sexualization that she's experienced as a teenager has only gotten more explicit recently as she turns legal age. “I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18. [I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age.”

This isn’t the first time that Brown has spoken out about what she’s gone through. Two years ago, she shared a statement about being 16 and having to power through the problems that she faced — calling out her experiences with harsh criticism and sexualization, specifically.

Related | Drake Responds to Alleged Comment About Millie Bobby Brown Turning 18

“16 has felt like a long time coming,” she wrote. “I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

“There are moments, I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

Related | TikTok Star Accused of Grooming Millie Bobby Brown

Catch Brown in the fourth season of Stranger Things when it drops on May 27 and watch the trailer for it here.