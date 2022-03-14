Millie Bobby Brown attended the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And she made quite a splash not just because of her red carpet look, but also because of her date to the event.

The Stranger Things actor turned up with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of iconic American singer Jon Bon Jovi. This is the first time the two have attended an awards show together as a couple. They both showed up in matching black outfits, with Bongiovi donning a pin of the Ukrainian flag on his simple suit.

The Brown and Bongiovi have been linked since June 2021, when they were spotted holding hands while walking around New York City. And though, at the time, she referred to him as her "BFF," romance rumors swirled.

They officially confirmed their relationship to fans when Brown, who recently turned 18, posted a photo on Instagram of the 19-year-old kissing her on the cheek while they were riding the London Eye. The two also spent the holidays together last year.