I guess this calls for a congratulations??

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is engaged to a man named Jake Bongiovi, whose father is better known as Jon Bon Jovi. Bongiovi, Bon Jovi. Pretty clever! In the caption she wrote, "I've you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

The caption, I'm told, is a reference to the Taylor Swift song "Lover." Thanks to the little tipsters that clued me in.

Her fans had plenty to say in the comments, but most of their messages are rather rude. Better to not re-share them elsewhere. Bongiovi, meanwhile, shared his own photos with Brown. His caption was bit simpler, though. "Forever."

In December, Brown shared a series of pictures with Bongiovi on Instagram. In the caption for the post, she described him as her "partner for life": endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!

In February, Bongiovi also shared some pictures with Brown for her 19th birthday. "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️"

The pair were first linked in the summer of 2021 when he posted a photo of her in his car with the caption "bff." She similarly shared her own picture with the famous offspring, kicking off speculation that they were dating. The pair later confirmed that speculation with a photo from the London Eye carousel in November of that year.

Congrats to the happy couple! They grow up so fast...