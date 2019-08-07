Milk Makeup Campaign Features 36 Shades and 36 Models

Adding to its cult Flex Concealer, which promises maximum coverage without creasing, Milk Makeup has introduced a Flex Foundation Stick and Flex Highlighter.



Incorporating the identical hero formula, the products come infused with ingredients such as marshmallow root extract, blue lotus, and chamomile. ​

While its foundation stick claims medium coverage with a natural finish that calms the skin and "flexes without creasing or caking," the Flex Highlighter features a "silky, pearl and gemstone" formulation that glides on smoothly.



The foundation comes in 36 shades — the largest for the brand and one of the largest in the market. To celebrate the diversity of the new Flex range is the accompanying campaign featuring 36 models picked from a "250 person open casting" held earlier this year at Milk Studios.

Titled 'Make Moves With Flex,' the stunning campaign is designed to not only highlight the diversity of its products but also its supposed flexibility throughout a range of activities like working out.

While the Flex Foundation Stick is priced at $36, the Flex Highlighter retails at $28. Both products, along with the concealer, are available to shop on milkmakeup.com and will also be available across Sephora starting August 9th.