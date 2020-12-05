Since the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus's new songs have been very popular on TikTok. Lots of people have been dancing to her single "Plastic Hearts" and vibing with her collab with Dua Lipa, "Prisoner," and she's definitely been watching. These days it seems like she's been very active on the social media platform.

The singer's been commenting on a bunch of TikToks that use her tracks — particularly the ones that say that the users will do something "if Miley Cyrus comments." A young couple posted a video dancing to "Plastic Hearts," and said "if miley cyrus comments we will get married." Miley went to the comments section and joked, "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me. Congrats."

Fans are also leaving other kind-of-important life decisions like getting piercings, tattoos, and confessing to crushes at the hands of Miley Cyrus. And she's been happy to give some advice and suggestions, too.

You might ask, "Why is she doing this?" Well, Miley answered just that question when TikToker @spotifystalker asked. She replied, "QUARANTINE." Looks like the singer's also been using a lot of her spare time scrolling through social media, like the rest of us.