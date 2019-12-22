It's the holidays, Christmas is only a few days away, and though cuffing season may seem to be over, it's probably only getting started. With the colder weather, and people getting together, it's easy for some of us to feel lonely this time of year. Luckily, Miley Cyrus has just the fix.

For those who are feeling the holiday blues, the "Slide Away" singer wants to remind you that you aren't alone. She tweeted a link to her song "My Sad Christmas Song" and shared with her fans, "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn't be with the one I loved." She continued, "Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone....In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!"

Cyrus added, "If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace...and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!"

According to her Instagram post, Miley wrote the song on a drive from Malibu to her garage studio in Los Angeles, where she also recorded the song.

The pop star's tweet received lots of love from fans who needed to hear her message after losing their parents, missing significant others, or having a beloved pet pass away.

funny, because when you released it, is EXACTLY how i felt in that time, hopeless, alone, and most of all, missing someone, thank you for this, and thank for the song, i wish i could say to you one day how grateful i am for being your fan. merry christmas. love you. — José. (@sobebito) December 22, 2019

Listen to "My Sad Christmas Song" below.