Miley Cyrus is making a statement with her new merch.

On Tuesday, the star revealed an iconic t-shirt featuring the slogan "Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I Am Gay," alongside a couple of dick doodles and another declaration that reads, "I [Heart] Dick." And given that the design is one that'll definitely earn you more than a few double-takes, she probably didn't have to do much to advertise her new head-turning merch — but then it wouldn't be Miley, right?

"IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says 'I [Heart] Dick' or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels!," she captioned an Instagram of herself pantless and posing on her dad's truck, before urging fans to ask their daddies "for 35 bucks [to] get the new 'Miley made me gay' merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!."

Granted, if you're less about the dick, Miley's also offering a $45 long-sleeve shirt with the same catchphrase, though this one comes with boobies, vaginas and "I [Heart] Pussy." Talk about options.

Not only that, but a portion of the proceeds will benefit the "Midnight Sky" singer's Happy Hippie nonprofit benefiting LGBTQ and homeless youth, so do a little good by wearing some genitalia on your sleeve by snapping up your "Miley Made Me Realize I Am Gay" merch, here.