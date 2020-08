Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits, according to a new report.

On Thursday afternoon, sources close to Cyrus and Simpson told TMZ that they had broken up within the last few weeks. However, the publication noted that no clear reason was given for why the former couple split.

The two began dating last October following the Midnight Sky singer's divorce from Liam Hemsworth and subsequent romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

Since then, they've gotten matching tattoos and been near-constant fixtures on each other's social media accounts — documenting everything from their six-month anniversary to filming a number of TikToks together.