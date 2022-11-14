Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield reconciling to create ear-shaped edibles? I’ll believe it when I hear it.

For Black Friday, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are making the thing nobody asked for, but everybody wants. From rivals to friends to business partners, the duo announced that they plan to release a cannabis line of THC and Delta-8-infused edibles shaped like ears.

Playing on the infamous 1997 fight in which Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear, the line proves that weed heals all wounds.

“If I was on cannabis, I wouldn’t have bit [Holyfield’s] ear!” Tyson told the Huffington Post. It seems like there's no bad blood between the two, and it appears that they've since buried the hatchet and lit the hash.

Tyson has become an advocate for cannabis and psychedelics in recent years. Earlier this year he launched Mike Bites, a line of pot gummies that were, you guessed it, shaped like ears with a bite taken out of them. You've got to give it to him, the man’s got a gimmick!

“I didn’t think it was funny at first, but then I realized Mike hadn’t been in more trouble for a while,” Holyfield said about the effect of cannabis on the heavyweight boxer.

Holyfield, however, is a lightweight when it comes to weed, telling Huffington Post that he had never tried marijuana before trying the Holy Ear samples.

“I ate it and laid down. I woke up the next morning and was like, ‘Whoa.’”

That sounds like a seal of approval. Holy Ears will begin shipping Tyson’s cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, at the end of November. The ears will come in a cherry pie flavor, which Tyson testifies is true to the taste of Holyfield’s ear. Stock up now for a blissful Christmas dinner!