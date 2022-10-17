New York congressional candidate Mike Itkis released his own sex tape to show support for decriminalizing sex work.

The 53-year-old Army cyber operations officer and House hopeful from New York’s 12th District is making sex positivity a defining pillar of his congressional campaign. Relatively unknown prior to his sex tape stint, Itkis is a self-identifying liberal independent running against current representative Jerry Nadler.

Described on his website as supporting “abortion rights, gun control, equal economic opportunities for everyone, strong social safety nets and appropriate government control over markets,” Itkis’s areas of focus are cyber security, ending the war in Ukraine and sex positivity.

To demonstrate his commitment to the latter, Itkis starred in a porn video entitled “Bucket List Bonanza” alongside adult film star Nicole Sage. The video, filmed in two parts in July and October of last year, was released to PornHub three months ago. Itkis has been transparent about his intentions in personally uploading the video, but we have to wonder whether he brought Kris Jenner on board as a campaign manager. Either way, Itkis welcomes the moment of (full frontal) transparency with his constituents.

In an interview with City and State, Itkis said he wanted the video to serve as “a conversation piece.” The 13-minute video proves he’s not all talk.

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

His approach is certainly novel to the sterilized field of politics, where so much as a college dance video can be used against you, but lacks the nuance of someone truly embedded in the fight for safe sex work, as #TraffickingHub founder Laila Mickelwait pointed out.

Itkis’s exact stance is that sexual rights need to be explicitly defined and protected, including the protection of abortion rights, decriminalization of sex work, end of government involvement in marriage and end of adultery laws.

Itkis’s stroke (of luck) may not be long, but he’s definitely gaining head(way).