As it turns out, maybe Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney's differences weren't so irreconcilable after all.

According to Pitchfork, Branch and the Black Keys drummer have agreed to suspend their ongoing divorce proceedings for at least the next six months. Court documents appear to show that during this period the musicians will be allowed to “participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife.” Both artists and their representatives have yet to publicly comment on the decision to put the divorce on pause or what led up to the apparent reconciliation.

The decision to call off the divorce comes less than a month after the domestic assault charges against Branch were dismissed. The "Goodbye to You" singer was arrested following an altercation with Carney where she was alleged to have slapped the drummer's face. Just a few days before the arrest, Branch had accused Carney of cheating on her while she was at home with their baby in a tweet that was posted and shortly deleted afterwards.

In a much more formal statement, Branch would go on to announce that the two were filing for divorce after three years of marriage. "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch told TMZ , asking "for privacy and kindness" for the sake of the couple's children.

Branch and Carney got married in 2019 at the Marginy Opera House in New Orleans in front of a close group of family and friends. The couple share four-year-old Rhys James and seven-month-old Willie Jacquet together, as well as 18-year-old Owen Isabelle from Branch's previous marriage to Teddy Landau.

The divorce case was originally set to take place starting November 7 but has since been dropped as a result of these latest developments. However, the case has been dismissed "without prejudice," meaning that it can be filed again at any time, making further divorce proceedings a possibility if the situation were to change down the line.