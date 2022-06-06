Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have reportedly split up.

After a year and a half of dating, the power couple seems to be going separate ways. A source told People the breakup was amicable, though. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," they said. "They still love each other."

In true "that girl" spirit, Harvey has deleted photos of the two together from her Instagram.

Rumors of their breakup began at Cannes Film Festival, where Harvey took the red carpet solo, though no less in style. Jordan made his first solo appearance sitting courtside with rapper Cordae for game two of the 2022 NBA finals in San Francisco on Sunday, June 5.

The pair seemed to help each other become their best selves. As Harvey told PAPER earlier this year, Jordan made the perfect test subject for her skincare line, SKN. "His skin is thriving," she said. "So he definitely put me in charge of all of his skin needs now.”

While we hope Jordan can still get his skincare needs met, we’re happy to see Harvey exercising her agency — reminding us of why she and Future made such a good pair. Where Future may be the reigning champ of re-igniting old flames, Harvey is the one that got away yet again... and again... and again.

Steve Harvey also confirmed the rumored split. “I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent,” he said during the June 6 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show. “She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.” But The Family Feud host isn't picking sides, adding that he still thinks Jordan is a "cool guy... from what I know." He said, "It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time."

Jordan interviewed Mr. Harvey for PAPER back in February, when the two ended their discussion with the straightforward question, "Do you love Lori Harvey?" To which Jordan answered: "Oh, man. I do. For sure." Mr. Harvey then said, "You’ve got my respect. Thank you, brother. Hey Mike, at the end of the day, I’m a father."