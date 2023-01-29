Michael B. Jordan is Using Raya After Split with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is back on the market — and the dating apps.

While delivering his Saturday Night Live monologue this weekend, the 35-year-old Black Panther star reflected on his upcoming directorial debut with Creed III — and alluded to his highly publicized breakup with Steve Harvey's daughter, 26-year-old model and businesswoman Lori Harvey.

"Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm gonna get in better shape' — but, I was already in Creed shape." Jordan quipped. "So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language. Anyway, estoy en Raya."

It was the first time the 35-year-old actor hosted SNL, and he was quick to use the opportunity to clear the air about his breakup, noting that he was not as "heart broken" as the internet made him out to be.

"After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heart broken because I was at a basketball game when the news broke out, and they caught me looking like this," he joked, pulling up a photo of his face looking grim at the game. "I was just chilling, but the internet decided that was me being said."

During the monologue, Jordan was also joined on stage by cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson, who each attempted to court the single actor.

Jordan and Harvey dated for a year and a half before calling it quits in June 2022. A source at the time said the breakup was "amicable," however Harvey deleted photos of the two from her Instagram.