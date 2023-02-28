Michael B. Jordan Reunites With Childhood Bully on Red Carpet

Before she could run into him on Raya, Michael B. Jordan's high school bully ended up running into him on the red carpet.
At a recent premiere event for Jordan's latest installment of the Creed franchise, which also happens to be his directorial debut, he stopped to talk to The Morning Hustle radio show host Lore’l. On a recent episode of her Undressing Room podcast, she admitted that she was one of the many who made fun of Jordan in his early days of being an aspiring actor.
"We teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan," she said, recalling their early days at Chad Science Academy in Newark, New Jersey. "Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan."
She also said that Jordan would come to school every day with his headshot. "We lived in Newark, that’s the hood," L'orel explained. "We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”
At the Creed III premiere, the two reunited. Once L'orel reminded him of their childhood together, Jordan quipped, "Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" She was quick to respond with, "No, you did not hear me say that! I said we used to make fun of the name."
"I heard it,” Jordan said, playing it cool. “I heard it. It’s all good."
\u201cA women who went to school with Michael B. Jordan was interviewing him on the red carpet but Michael remembers when she used to call him \u201ccorny\u201d back in school\u2026. Success really is the best revenge \ud83d\udcaf\u201d— Daily Loud (@Daily Loud) 1677434896
The internet was equally impressed with Jordan's composure and professionalism as he came face to face with someone who doubted him.
\u201c@DailyLoud You\u2019ll always have the last laugh when you put the work in. When you don\u2019t focus on the naysayers. When you\u2019re locked into your grind and your purpose. \n\nKeep going, keep believing in yourself, this should motivate a lot of young men, and women too. Anyone who\u2019s experienced hate.\u201d— Daily Loud (@Daily Loud) 1677434896
\u201c@DailyLoud didn\u2019t even rub it in and still gave her a decent interview. much respect\u201d— Daily Loud (@Daily Loud) 1677434896
Next time you daydream about making a smart remark toward an old childhood bully, keep it in your back pocket. It just might become reality.
Photo courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA
