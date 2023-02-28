Michael B. Jordan Reunites With Childhood Bully on Red Carpet

Before she could run into him on Raya, Michael B. Jordan's high school bully ended up running into him on the red carpet.

At a recent premiere event for Jordan's latest installment of the Creed franchise, which also happens to be his directorial debut, he stopped to talk to The Morning Hustle radio show host Lore’l. On a recent episode of her Undressing Room podcast, she admitted that she was one of the many who made fun of Jordan in his early days of being an aspiring actor.

"We teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan," she said, recalling their early days at Chad Science Academy in Newark, New Jersey. "Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan."

She also said that Jordan would come to school every day with his headshot. "We lived in Newark, that’s the hood," L'orel explained. "We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

At the Creed III premiere, the two reunited. Once L'orel reminded him of their childhood together, Jordan quipped, "Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" She was quick to respond with, "No, you did not hear me say that! I said we used to make fun of the name."

"I heard it,” Jordan said, playing it cool. “I heard it. It’s all good."

The internet was equally impressed with Jordan's composure and professionalism as he came face to face with someone who doubted him.

Next time you daydream about making a smart remark toward an old childhood bully, keep it in your back pocket. It just might become reality.