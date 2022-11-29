Fashion's takeover during Miami Art Week seems to get bigger every year, and 2022's edition is no exception. From furniture collaborations to exhibits and book launches, the world's biggest luxury brands are aligning themselves with one of the most prestigious art events around. Below, a rundown of who's doing what during Art Basel and Design Miami.

Gaetano Pesce's Bottega Veneta Chairs and Book Signing Courtesy of Bottega Veneta At Bottega Veneta's last show in Milan, the space featured a sculptural resin floor and 400 custom resin chairs by Italian architect and design pioneer Gaetano Pesce. Now, Bottega Veneta is exhibiting a selection of those chairs at Design Miami/ (November 30–December 4) which will be available for purchase. The brand is also hosting a book signing with Pesce on November 30 from 4-6PM for Come Stai?, which explores the process of the collaboration and the connections between Pesce and Blazy’s creative practice.

Louis Vuitton's Art Basel Miami Beach Exhibit Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton is exhibiting selected works from a selection of global artists as part of Art Basel at the Convention Center in Miami Beach from December 1–3, including two wax figures of Yayoi Kusama, created by the artist herself; a panda figure sculpture by Takashi Murakami on a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk; paintings by Richard Prince and Alex Katz; a photo by Jean Larivière, and the brand's Artycapucines collection.

Saint Laurent's 'Sex' by Madonna Exhibit Courtesy of Saint Laurent Click HERE for the full story on Saint Laurent's SEX by Madonna exhibit. Address: Beachfront at 17th Street. Free public access: November 29–December 4 from 3-9pm.

Alexandre Arrechea Exhibit at Villa Balmain Courtesy of Balmain The Cuban contemporary artist Alexandre Arrechea is the subject of a new exhibit at Villa Balmain comprising of physical art, digital art, NFTs and a web3 experience merging Balmain’s heritage with 3D printing and Meta-technologies powered by LITO, a platform to scan, digitize and 3D print masterpiece artworks directly with museums, cultural sites, and artists. Open to the public from December 1–2.

Valentino's Party Collection Courtesy of Valentino Last year, Valentino celebrated the launch of its glittery and festive Holiday collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami in front of glamorous partygoers. This season, the brand is hosting another party for its 2022 Holiday Collection, an eclectic range of jewel-effect rhinestones, all-over sequins, and striking embroideries. The cocktail on December 2 at the W Hotel will be followed by an afterparty at Miami hotspot Do Not Sit On The Furniture.