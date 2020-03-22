M.I.A. is giving the people what they want. The artist released new music on Sunday to help keep her fans sane during these trying times.

After going online for an Instagram live session, asking fans for tag suggestions, she pushed the single live. The song, which seems to be entitled "OHMNI202091," is available for free on her Patreon page.

Like the rest of us, M.I.A.'s in quarantine. And so she had to improvise a little with production. On Instagram, she decided to post some BTS photos for her cover art, which were shot by her son IKHYD. She took photos in front of a painting that she's been working on.

It also looks like an album is coming soon, and it's something fans are begging for in the artist's comments section. M.I.A.'s music would definitely help make getting through the coming weeks easier. Guess we'll just have to play this new single on repeat until her next drop.