Machine Gun Kelly may have met Megan Fox on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass, but it doesn't seem like he's too happy about the movie.

Related | Megan Fox Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Age Gap Criticism

The rapper sent out a subtweet on Friday that seemed to throw shade at the film, which also stars Bruce Willis and was directed and produced by The Irishman co-producer Randall Emmet. He wrote, "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's [trash]."

Megan — who is one of the leads and is featured on the movie's poster — has not publicly given her thoughts on how the thriller turned out. She and MGK didn't attend premiere night, though Fox said that it was because of the rise in COVID-19 cases

She also told USA Today that she has no plans of watching the movie to see her scenes with her now-beau. "That's just something we were living in, so much has happened since," she said. "The question of, 'Did we have chemistry onscreen?' isn't necessary, because chemistry has gotten us this far."

Watch the trailer for Midnight In the Switchgrass below.