It's not all catsuits and vampire rituals and BDSM engagement rings in paradise.
A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly "still have trust issues to work through," fresh on the heels of mass speculation the two had split over MGK's supposed infidelity. The tipster adds, "They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners. MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together."
Whoever the source is, they said that "he knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."
In February, Fox kickstarted rumors of a split when she mass deleted photos of her and Kelly on Instagram and unfollowed him. She likewise referenced Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" in the caption of a post, notably the lyrics: "You can taste the dishonesty. It’s all over your breath." One of the photos in the carousel included letters she had ostensibly burned from Kelly.
Later that month, his guitarist Sophie Lloyd slammed rumors that he had cheated on Fox with her. In a statement to People, Lloyd's rep said:
"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media. Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."
In a now-deleted Instagram post shortly after, Fox also silenced chatter about supposed infidelity. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. [...] While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."
At the time of publication, Fox has removed all posts from her Instagram. The mystery continues.
Photo via Lester Cohen/Getty.
