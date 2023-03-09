It's not all catsuits and vampire rituals and BDSM engagement rings in paradise.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly "still have trust issues to work through," fresh on the heels of mass speculation the two had split over MGK's supposed infidelity. The tipster adds, "They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners. MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together."

Whoever the source is, they said that "he knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."

